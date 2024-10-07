Crunch Fitness Cedar Hill Previews $5 Million Gym with Texas Football Legend Vince Young

Join the Official Autograph Signing Party with Vince Young, October 22, 2024

CEDAR HILL, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchisee, previews their $5 million, 35,000 square foot gym in Cedar Hill, Texas on October 22. This will be the first time members can tour the gym, try out the group fitness offerings, grab discounts on Personal Training, and get an autograph from Texas Football Legend Vince Young.

Young is a former Davy O'Brien Award winning quarterback at the University of Texas who played six seasons in the NFL, was a two-time Pro Bowl player, and was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

The official Vince Young autograph signing party is on October 22 from 5P to 8P CST. Meet the football legend in person at Crunch Cedar Hill located at 213 N Hwy 67. Fans can bring up to 2 items to have autographed.

Crunch Cedar Hill is locally owned and operated, and is located inside the Cedar Hill Village, next to JCPenney. Crunch Cedar Hill features top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing classes, Hot Yoga Studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, sauna, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers.

"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to Cedar Hill," said Dillion Hendricks, the Managing Partner of the new Crunch Fitness in Cedar Hill Village. "With world-class equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we are excited to be part of the community." The gym formally opens for business on October 23.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing Franchisee for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epiccrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe