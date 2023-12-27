Crunch Fitness Expands Texas Presence with Grand Opening of Two New Locations

Following the acquisitions of former UFC FIT gyms, these locations mark a significant move by CR Fitness Holdings to revitalize and reinvigorate the fitness experience in the Texas communities they serve, contributing to the overall well-being of the local economy. Post this

Following the acquisitions of former UFC FIT gyms, these locations mark a significant move by CR Fitness Holdings to revitalize and reinvigorate the fitness experience in the Texas communities they serve, preventing potential business shutdowns and contributing to the overall well-being of the local economy. Additionally, these acquisitions generate hundreds of employment opportunities, further enhancing the economic landscape.

CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to breathe new life into these gyms under the Crunch Fitness brand and model. Members will have access to high-quality equipment, a variety of unique fitness classes, and exceptional trainers. We are excited to continue our vision of growth and success for CR Fitness."

With five locations now operational in Dallas, Texas, CR Fitness Holdings aims to open and operate 100 clubs nationally by 2026, and these new additions align seamlessly with the company's growth strategy.

On Saturday, December 30, from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M., Crunch Allen and Crunch North Richland Hills will both have Grand Opening Celebrations to include Group Fitness Demos, Personal Training specials, their Crunch Perk Partners and so much more.⁣ Memberships start at $9.99 per month and now until January 16th, you can join for only $1. Crunch North Richland Hills is located at 6601 NE Loop 820 and Crunch Allen is located at 510 North Watters Road. Crunch Fitness invites all to join in the festivities and begin your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

The CR Fitness Holdings team, led by industry giants Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, boasts a collective experience of over 150 years in the fitness realm. Today, the CR Fitness Holdings franchise group manages 61 Crunch Fitness locations, spanning across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

