Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Its 64th location in Steele Creek, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Crunch Steele Creek. This state-of-the-art, 44,000-square-foot fitness facility represents a five-million-dollar investment in the community and is located at 11108 South Tryon Street in Charlotte.
On Saturday, June 22nd, Crunch Steele Creek will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon and host a Grand Opening Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include Group Fitness Demos, exclusive Personal Training specials, Crunch Perk Partners, and more. Memberships start at just $9.99 per month, and until June 30th, individuals can join for only $1 with the first month free. This celebration is open to both members and non-members, providing everyone with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Crunch Steele Creek.
"We are thrilled to bring the unique Crunch experience to the Steele Creek community," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "We look forward to showcasing our top-notch equipment, exceptional classes, and personal training services, all at an unbeatable value."
Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Steele Creek will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including premium strength training equipment, elite cardio machines, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Hot Yoga Studio, a Cycling Studio, a Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms.
Under the leadership of industry veterans Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, the CR Fitness Holdings team brings a cumulative experience of over 150 years in the fitness industry. With 64 Crunch Fitness locations spanning Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, this expansion into Charlotte introduces a new fitness hub creating additional employment opportunities.
CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Arizona. It is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
