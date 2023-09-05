Crunch Fitness Franchise CR Fitness Pays Tribute to First Responders with 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge

"The employees of Crunch Fitness stand together to honor the sacrifices made by the first responders on that fateful day," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings LLC. Tweet this

Leading up to the challenge, Crunch Fitness team members will make visits to various fire stations on Thursday, September 7th, to express gratitude for the tireless commitment first responders provide on a daily basis. Pizza, Crunch T-shirts, and tokens of appreciation will be delivered as a gesture of admiration for their selfless contributions. First responders will also be extended an invitation to join the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge at any of CR Fitness' 53 Crunch locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas regions.

"The employees of Crunch Fitness stand together to honor the sacrifices made by the first responders on that fateful day," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings LLC. "September 11th is a day etched in history, and through our annual 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge, we unite as a community to pay homage to their bravery and commitment."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team operates 53 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is committed to creating a fitness community that values health, wellness, and unity.

Known for its innovative group fitness programming, Crunch Fitness offers a diverse range of classes, including 70 proprietary classes available exclusively at Crunch locations. Examples of these classes include BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, and Fat Burning Pilates. For members seeking additional guidance and motivation, Crunch Fitness provides the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of September 11th, Crunch Fitness remains committed to honoring the memory of the heroes who rose to the occasion and those who continue to exemplify courage and dedication in their roles as first responders.

