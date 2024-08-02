Crunch Fitness Franchise Expands Florida Presence by Acquiring Two Fort Myers Locations from New York Sports Clubs

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to invest Millions of dollars into these gyms and transform them into the Crunch Fitness brand and model." Post this

This strategic move revitalizes the fitness experience for the Fort Myers community and significantly contributes to the local economy by creating hundreds of new employment opportunities. In addition to the immediate impact on job creation, this expansion is set to enrich the community culture and support local businesses. The introduction of two to three additional locations in the Fort Myers area will further amplify these benefits, enhancing the overall quality of life and providing more convenient fitness options for residents.

Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to invest Millions of dollars into these gyms and transform them into the Crunch Fitness brand and model. Members will have access to high-quality equipment, a variety of unique fitness classes, and exceptional trainers. We are ecstatic to continue our vision of growth and success for CR Fitness."

CR Fitness Holdings' goal is to operate 100 clubs nationwide by 2026. Led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who collectively have over 150 years of experience in the fitness sector, the team currently operates 65 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with growth plans for markets in Tennessee and Arizona. Their ambitious expansion plans aim to bring the unique Crunch Fitness experience to communities across the United States.

Current New York Sports Club - Around The Clock gym memberships will be automatically rolled over to Crunch Fitness upon opening. Prospective members can visit http://www.CrunchSixMile.com or http://www.CrunchBoyScout.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, 8136017471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC