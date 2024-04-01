Crunch Fitness Franchise Expands Reach And Employment Opportunities Into Knoxville, Tennessee with New Location

Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings, continues its commitment to growth, now entering the dynamic market of Tennessee Post this

"We are excited to bring the Crunch Fitness experience to Knoxville and provide the community with a state-of-the-art fitness facility," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings LLC. "Crunch Fountain City will offer a variety of cutting-edge amenities and services to cater to the diverse fitness needs of our members."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The CR Fitness Holdings team presently manages 62 gyms across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, with forthcoming expansions slated for Tennessee and Arizona. The goal is to reach a total of 100 gyms in operation by 2026.

This expansion into Knoxville represents a new market for CR Fitness Holdings, which plans to open multiple Crunch locations in the area, with Crunch Fountain City being the first of many. Not only will this venture bring top-notch fitness facilities to Knoxville residents, but it will also create employment opportunities within the Fountain City community.

Crunch Fountain City is scheduled to open its doors in 2024. Prospective members can visit http://www.CrunchFountainCity.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

