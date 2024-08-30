Crunch Fitness Franchise Honors First Responders with 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge in its 23rd Year

"September 11th is a day that will forever be etched in our history. Through our annual 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge, we come together as a community to pay tribute to their bravery and enduring commitment." Post this

As part of the lead-up to the event, Crunch Fitness team members will visit various fire stations from Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th, to express their gratitude for the tireless dedication of first responders. During these visits, the team will deliver pizza, Crunch T-shirts, and tokens of appreciation as a gesture of admiration for their selfless service. First responders are invited to participate in the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge at any of CR Fitness' 67 Crunch locations from 5 am to 11 pm across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

"The employees of Crunch Fitness stand united in honoring the sacrifices made by first responders on that day," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "September 11th is a day that will forever be etched in our history. Through our annual 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge, we come together as a community to pay tribute to their bravery and enduring commitment."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC is led by industry leaders Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who collectively bring more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team operates 67 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, dedicated to fostering a fitness community that values health, wellness, and unity.

As the nation marks the 23rd anniversary of September 11th, Crunch Fitness remains steadfast in its commitment to honoring the memory of the heroes who answered the call that day and those who continue to exemplify courage and dedication as first responders.

About CR Fitness Holdings: CR Fitness Holdings is the largest and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, dedicated to bringing top-tier fitness experiences to communities across the southeastern United States. Guided by a seasoned management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry, CR Fitness Holdings delivers unparalleled value to its members through a comprehensive range of fitness options at an affordable price point. With a commitment to inclusivity, quality, and innovation, Crunch Fitness is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer emphasis on health and wellness, offering something for everyone, regardless of fitness level.

About Crunch: Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

