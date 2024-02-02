Crunch Fitness Franchise Set to Introduce Cutting Edge 55,000-square-foot Mega Fitness Facility in Port St. Lucie

Prospective members can visit http://crunchportstlucie.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crunch Franchisee, CR Fitness Holdings, the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Crunch Port St. Lucie. This five-million-dollar state-of-the-art, 55,000-square-foot mega fitness facility will be located at 10368 US Highway 1 in the Marketplace at Port St. Lucie Shopping Center.
Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Port St. Lucie will offer innovative amenities such as Hot Yoga, a Ride Studio, Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone, saunas, tanning, and an extensive selection of high-level equipment. Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just embarking on your fitness journey, Crunch Port St. Lucie promises an inclusive and dynamic environment to meet all your wellness needs.
CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The CR Fitness Holdings team currently operates 62 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with plans to have 100 gyms open by 2026.
"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Port St. Lucie," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-level equipment, world-class group fitness classes, and exceptional personal training - all at an unbeatable value."
The official opening date for Crunch Port St. Lucie will be announced soon, inviting fitness enthusiasts of all levels to experience the Crunch difference. Prospective members can visit http://crunchportstlucie.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.
