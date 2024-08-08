Crunch Fitness Franchise to Offer 1.2 Million Free Personal Training Sessions to Members for "Training Day" on August 10th

"Training Day is our way of showing appreciation to our loyal members and supporting them with personalized fitness plans tailored to their unique needs." Post this

"We are thrilled to provide this extraordinary opportunity to our members," said Darrick Druce, Vice President of Personal Training at CR Fitness Holdings. "Training Day is our way of showing appreciation to our loyal members and supporting them with personalized fitness plans tailored to their unique needs."

Event Details:

Date: August 10th

Locations: All Crunch Fitness locations under CR Fitness Holdings

Offer: 1.2 million free personal training sessions exclusively for members

Members will benefit from one-on-one sessions with certified personal trainers, who will deliver customized workout plans, expert fitness advice, and the motivation needed to help members reach their personal fitness milestones.

CR Fitness Holdings is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who collectively have over 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The team currently operates 66 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with growth plans for markets in Tennessee and Arizona.

Current members can book their free personal training sessions by calling or visiting their local CR Fitness Holdings Crunch Fitness location.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Arizona and is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC., 8136017471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.