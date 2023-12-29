Crunch Fitness Franchise to Unveil State-of-the-Art 40,000-square-foot Fitness Facility in Coral Springs

As the second Crunch Fitness location in Coral Springs, this expansive fitness haven is gearing up to offer unparalleled amenities and services. Post this

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The CR Fitness Holdings team currently operates 58 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with plans to have 100 gyms open by 2026.

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Coral Springs," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-level equipment, world-class group fitness classes, and exceptional personal training - all at an unbeatable value."

The official opening date for Crunch Coral Ridge will be announced soon, inviting fitness enthusiasts of all levels to experience the Crunch difference. Prospective members can visit http://crunchcoralridge.com/ to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC., 813-601-7471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.