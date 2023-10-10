Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Expands into Texas with Grand Opening of Crunch Plano

Crunch Plano as the 56th location marks another milestone in their expansion across Texas, complementing CR Fitness' existing Crunch locations in Frisco and Arlington. Additionally, they have announced the upcoming openings of Crunch Allen and Crunch North Richland Hills, formerly UFC gyms. Tweet this

"We are excited to introduce the unique Crunch experience to the residents of Plano and the neighboring communities," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "We can't wait to showcase how we combine top-tier equipment, exceptional classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Plano boasts top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Cryotherapy, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.

CR Fitness Holdings is led by a group of seasoned fitness industry veterans: Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, whose collective expertise surpasses 150 years. At present, the CR Fitness team operates 55 Crunch Fitness locations, covering regions in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. The forthcoming debut of Crunch Plano as the 56th location marks another milestone in their expansion across Texas, complementing CR Fitness' existing Crunch locations in Frisco and Arlington. Additionally, they have announced the upcoming openings of Crunch Allen and Crunch North Richland Hills, formerly UFC gyms, both set to open their doors in late December, further solidifying their presence in the State of Texas.

To kickstart the festivities and provide our community with a preview of what awaits, Crunch Plano will host a "Sneak Peek Sip Sip" event on Thursday, October 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and embark on their journey towards a healthier, happier lifestyle.

