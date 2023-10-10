Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Expands into Texas with Grand Opening of Crunch Plano

The Grand Opening of Crunch Plano, slated for Saturday, October 14th, marks a significant milestone in CR Fitness Holdings' expansion across Texas. Crunch Plano, will become the 56th location for the Crunch Franchise, enhancing their presence in Texas alongside existing locations in Frisco and Arlington. Furthermore, CR Fitness Holdings is excited to announce the impending launches of Crunch Allen and Crunch North Richland Hills, previously UFC gyms, both scheduled to open in late December.
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Crunch Plano, an impressive fitness facility spanning nearly 37,500 square feet. Situated in the heart of Plano, Texas, this cutting-edge gym, valued at five million dollars, is poised to set new standards in fitness for the Plano community. Crunch Plano will be located in a newly renovated space at 1701 Preston Rd, within the Preston Shepard Place Shopping Center.
On Saturday, October 14th, Crunch Plano will host a Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a new era of fitness and well-being within the local community. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for noon, with the celebration festivities running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This celebration warmly welcomes both members and non-members, offering an exclusive opportunity for all to experience Crunch Plano. Prospective members can take advantage of a special offer, joining for just $1 and receiving their first month free.
"We are excited to introduce the unique Crunch experience to the residents of Plano and the neighboring communities," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "We can't wait to showcase how we combine top-tier equipment, exceptional classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."
Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Plano boasts top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Cryotherapy, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.
CR Fitness Holdings is led by a group of seasoned fitness industry veterans: Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, whose collective expertise surpasses 150 years. At present, the CR Fitness team operates 55 Crunch Fitness locations, covering regions in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. The forthcoming debut of Crunch Plano as the 56th location marks another milestone in their expansion across Texas, complementing CR Fitness' existing Crunch locations in Frisco and Arlington. Additionally, they have announced the upcoming openings of Crunch Allen and Crunch North Richland Hills, formerly UFC gyms, both set to open their doors in late December, further solidifying their presence in the State of Texas.
To kickstart the festivities and provide our community with a preview of what awaits, Crunch Plano will host a "Sneak Peek Sip Sip" event on Thursday, October 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and embark on their journey towards a healthier, happier lifestyle.
