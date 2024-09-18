Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Donates Gym Equipment to Complete Ronald McDonald House Central Fitness Room at All Children's Hospital

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation of fitness equipment, which will enhance the physical and mental well-being of the families we serve," said Lisa Suprenand, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC Tampa Bay. Post this

Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay (RMHCTB) provides families with a range of essential support services at no cost, including safe overnight or daytime accommodations, private showers, nourishing meals, and laundry facilities. These services alleviate financial burdens, allowing families to save over $1,000 a week, which contributes to greater food security and overall financial stability during periods of medical crisis. By offering these resources, RMHCTB helps families focus on their child's care without the added stress of daily expenses.

The newly established fitness room will provide parents and caregivers with a much-needed outlet for stress relief, enabling them to prioritize their health while supporting their children. This donation will benefit hundreds of families each year, offering them the opportunity to engage in self-care and maintain their well-being as they navigate their child's healthcare journey.

"We are honored to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay in providing this fitness equipment," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "At Crunch Fitness, we believe in promoting health and wellness not just within our gyms, but throughout the communities we serve. Our goal is to help families stay strong and healthy during some of the most challenging times of their lives."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC is led by industry leaders Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who collectively bring more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness Holdings team operates 69 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, dedicated to fostering a fitness community that values health, wellness, and unity.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the largest and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, dedicated to bringing top-tier fitness experiences to communities across the southeastern United States. Guided by a seasoned management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry, CR Fitness Holdings delivers unparalleled value to its members through a comprehensive range of fitness options at an affordable price point. With a commitment to inclusivity, quality, and innovation, Crunch Fitness is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer emphasis on health and wellness, offering something for everyone, regardless of fitness level.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information visit http://www.Crunch.com

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay (RMHCTB) is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, with four houses, one on Davis Islands serving families with children receiving treatment at Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, and three houses in St. Petersburg at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, is in its 44th year of providing essential services for families with sick children. The four area Houses have provided comfort and care to more than 50,000 families since opening in 1980. Family is at the heart of what we do. For more information, visit http://www.rmhctampabay.org.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, 8136017471, [email protected], crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC