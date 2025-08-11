Crunch Fitness Killeen Expands into New 50,000 sq. ft. State-of-the-Art Facility with Grand Re-Opening Celebration on August 19

KILLEEN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, is doubling down on its commitment to the Killeen community with a bold expansion into a brand new 50,000-square-foot location. Locally owned and operated by franchisee Tony Hartl and The Undefeated Tribe, the new Crunch Fitness Killeen will officially open its doors at 2:00 PM on August 19, following the closure of the current gym the night before at 10:00 PM.

The new location, representing a $10 million investment, is located just next door from the original club at 1101 S Fort Hood Street, in the former Conn's and next to Area 254. Originally opened in 2018 with 28,000 sq. ft., Crunch Killeen is now expanding to nearly double the size, bringing an even more vibrant and upscale experience to its members.

The expanded club will feature hot yoga, full-service locker rooms with saunas, a second indoor turf space, more strength training and cardio equipment, a Kid's Crunch Theatre, group fitness and Ride spin studios, HIITZone™ functional training, HydroMassage®, red light therapy, tanning, babysitting services, personal training, and more.

"We are so excited to bring a new Crunch Fitness brand to Killeen and continue to offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "We appreciate and value all of our members at Killeen, especially those who have been with us since day one—this new location will offer a vibrant, upscale and new experience for the community."

To celebrate the opening, Crunch will host a Grand Re-Opening Celebration on Monday, August 19, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, where the first 1,000 guests will receive a free Crunch t-shirt (while supplies last). Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet football legend Vince Young, who will be available for photos and autographs (limit 2 per person). The event is free and open to the public, no membership required.

In addition, Crunch is offering a limited-time exclusive where new members can join for just 1¢, get their first month free, and receive a complimentary one-hour personal training session.

Crunch Killeen is also hiring. Positions include managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians, and babysitters. Those looking to join a team that's passionate about people, fitness, and fun can apply now at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe was named Crunch Franchise of the Year in 2021 for its excellence in performance, brand leadership, and community impact. With 33 locations open and over 47 in development, the team is on a mission to open over 100 new clubs nationwide by the end of 2028.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas, Missouri, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe