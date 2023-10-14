Crunch Fitness San Antonio on San Pedro Ave. Previews $6 Million Gym with Texas Football Legend Vince Young

Join the Official Autograph Signing Party with Vince Young, October 18, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crunch Fitness Franchisee, The Undefeated Tribe, previews their $6 Million 45,000 square foot gym in San Antonio, Texas located on San Pedro Avenue next to Dollar Tree, on October 18. This will be the first time members can tour the gym, try out the group fitness offerings, grab discounts on Personal Training, and get an autograph from Texas Football Legend Vince Young.

Young is a former Davy O'Brien Award winning quarterback at the University of Texas who played six seasons in the NFL, was a two-time Pro Bowl player, and was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

The official Vince Young autograph signing party is on October 18th 2023 from 5P to 8P CST. Meet the football legend in person at Crunch San Antonio, San Pedro Ave. located at 7142 San Pedro Ave. Fans can bring up to 2 items to have autographed.

Crunch San Antonio, San Pedro Ave. is locally owned and operated, and is located on San Pedro Ave. next to Dollar Tree. Crunch San Antonio, San Pedro Ave. features top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, hot yoga studio, boxing classes, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, sauna, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Red Light Therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers.

"We are so excited to bring an outstanding and affordable fitness offering to San Antonio," said Gerald Cook, the Managing Partner of the new Crunch Fitness on San Pedro Avenue. "With world-class equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we are excited to be part of the community." The gym formally opens for business on October 19.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchise within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing Franchisee for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected]

SOURCE Undefeated Tribe