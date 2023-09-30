Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Crunch Arboretum, Bringing Employment Opportunities To The Local Community

Not only will Crunch Arboretum provide world-class fitness equipment and expert trainers, but it will also create new employment opportunities in the local community. We believe in giving back, and Crunch Arboretum will add to our ongoing efforts to support the areas we serve. Tweet this

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Arboretum," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Arboretum boasts top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.

CR Fitness Holdings is operated by industry veterans Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale with an impressive combined experience of over 150 years in the fitness sector. Presently, the CR Fitness team operates 55 Crunch Fitness locations spanning Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness, 813 601 7471, [email protected], Crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings