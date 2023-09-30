Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Crunch Arboretum, Bringing Employment Opportunities To The Local Community

CR Fitness Holdings, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Crunch Arboretum, a cutting-edge, 35,000-square-foot gym in the heart of the historic Arboretum community.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Crunch Arboretum, a cutting-edge, 35,000-square-foot gym in the heart of the historic Arboretum community. This amazing fitness facility, valued at five million dollars, is sure to set a new standard for fitness enthusiasts. Crunch Arboretum is located in the newly renovated space at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in the Arboretum shopping center.
On Saturday, September 30th, Crunch Arboretum will host a Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, launching a new era of fitness and well-being in the local community. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for noon, while the celebration party will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This celebration is open to both members and non-members alike, offering an exclusive opportunity for all to experience Crunch Arboretum. Prospective members can take advantage of a special offer, joining for just $1 and receiving their first month free.
"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Arboretum," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."
Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Arboretum boasts top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.
CR Fitness Holdings is operated by industry veterans Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale with an impressive combined experience of over 150 years in the fitness sector. Presently, the CR Fitness team operates 55 Crunch Fitness locations spanning Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.
Not only will Crunch Arboretum provide world-class fitness equipment and expert trainers, but it will also create new employment opportunities in the local community. We believe in giving back, and Crunch Arboretum will add to our ongoing efforts to support the areas we serve.
