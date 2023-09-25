Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mega 60,000-Square-Foot Gym in Sunrise, Florida

On Saturday, September 30th, Crunch Sunrise will host a Grand Opening Celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, launching a new era of fitness and well-being in the local community. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for noon, while the celebration party will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tweet this

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Sunrise," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Sunrise boasts top-quality strength training equipment, an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, Hot Yoga, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, a Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, and spacious locker rooms, among other amenities.

CR Fitness Holdings is operated by industry veterans Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale with an impressive combined experience of over 150 years in the fitness sector. Presently, the CR Fitness team operates 53 Crunch Fitness locations spanning Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. The impending arrival of Crunch Sunrise as the 54th location not only adds to our expanding footprint but also contributes to the creation of more job opportunities in South Florida.

To kickstart the festivities and provide our community with a preview of what's to come, Crunch Sunrise will host a "Sneak Peek Sip Sip" event on Thursday, September 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Crunch Fitness invites all to join in the festivities and begin your journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

