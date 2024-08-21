Crunch Franchise Announces Grand Opening of Crunch Kennesaw: A $5 Million, 45,000 Square-Foot Fitness Facility

Crunch Kennesaw will offer cutting-edge amenities including premium strength training equipment, elite cardio machines, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Hot Yoga Studio, a Cycling Studio, dry saunas, HydroMassage® and tanning beds, spacious locker rooms, and more. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the unique Crunch Fitness experience to the Kennesaw community," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our newest location combines top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value. We're excited for everyone in the area to feel the energy and discover what makes Crunch truly different from other gyms."

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Kennesaw will offer cutting-edge amenities including premium strength training equipment, elite cardio machines, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Hot Yoga Studio, a Cycling Studio, dry saunas, Small Group and Personal Training, HydroMassage® and tanning beds, spacious locker rooms, and more.

CR Fitness Holdings is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, who collectively bring over 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. With 67 locations across the United States, this expansion into Kennesaw not only introduces a new fitness hub but also creates additional employment opportunities in the community and Atlanta Region.

To kick off the festivities, Crunch Kennesaw will host a sneak peek "Sip Sip" event on Thursday, August 22nd, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community is invited to join the celebration and get an early glimpse of what's in store at Crunch Kennesaw, starting their journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just embarking on your fitness journey, Crunch Kennesaw promises an inclusive and dynamic environment to meet all your wellness needs.

About CR Fitness Holdings: CR Fitness Holdings is the largest and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, dedicated to bringing top-tier fitness experiences to communities across the southeastern United States. Guided by a seasoned management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry, CR Fitness Holdings delivers unparalleled value to its members through a comprehensive range of fitness options at an affordable price point. With a commitment to inclusivity, quality, and innovation, Crunch Fitness is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer emphasis on health and wellness, offering something for everyone, regardless of fitness level.

About Crunch: Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

