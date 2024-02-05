Crunch Franchisee, Undefeated Tribe LLC, Announces $1,500,000 Expansion in Tyler Texas

Investing $1.5M in Amenities to Deliver Best in Class Fitness Experience

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Crunch Fitness' fastest growing franchisees, The Undefeated Tribe, announces that they will be expanding their Tyler club to include amenities, such as hot yoga, Kid's Club theater, a boxing area, and over $1.5 million in new equipment.

The Undefeated Tribe is investing $1.5 million to deliver a best-in-class facility, and to provide every guest with a world-class fitness experience starting as low as $9.99 a month. The epic expansion requires new talent on the team from Group Fitness Instructors to Professional Trainers. Submit an application to be considered: https://www.epiccrunchjobs.com/

The expansion will add 15,000 square feet plus provide core amenities to deliver fitness fun for the Tyler community. Expansion is set to begin in March and will be completed in Summer 2024.

"'No Judgments' means room for everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level," said Tony Hartl, CEO of the Undefeated Tribe. "No matter your workout of choice, we want you to feel good while reaching your goals. You come here, and we will get you there!"

Hartl oversees operational excellence for The Undefeated Tribe with plans to expand to 50 Crunch gyms over the next two years. Hartl says he is especially excited to announce the expansion of Crunch Tyler.

The Tyler gym will expand to over 45,000 square feet offering top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, two functional training areas with an indoor turf area, a dedicated group fitness studio, a ride studio, boxing area, hot yoga, Kid's Club movie theater, double the dumbbells and olympic lifting platforms, HydroMassage® beds, saunas, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to highly experienced personal trainers.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

