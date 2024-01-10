Crunch Has Entered the Conversation: Diana's™ Delights the Freezer Aisle with Added Textures and New Flavor Combinations to Its Chocolate-Covered Banana Bites

"Diana's has been a mainstay in family freezers for nearly 40 years, and in that time, anything with texture and crunch has quickly become a fan favorite — so we tapped back into that fanfare, this time with modern flavors and new formats to enjoy," said Neil Cox, CEO of Diana's Post this

White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch Banana Bites: Frozen slices of real bananas coated in smooth white chocolate mixed with cinnamon and topped with crunchy, gluten-free granola.

Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch Banana Bites: Frozen slices of real bananas coated in decadent 70% dark chocolate mixed with crunchy caramel bits.

As snacking habits continue to evolve, Diana's conducted an extensive consumer insights survey to better understand the emotional connection, nutritional attributes, and key snacking occasions consumers consider for themselves and their families when shopping for snacks. These insights fueled the brand's latest innovation — from the convenient, poppable portions to the handcrafted feel and craveable flavor combinations.

"Diana's has been a mainstay in family freezers for nearly 40 years, and in that time, anything with texture and crunch has quickly become a fan favorite — so we tapped back into that fanfare, this time with modern flavors and new formats to enjoy," said Neil Cox, CEO of Diana's. "With simple, high-quality ingredients, Diana's products serve as 'little luxuries' to enjoy solo or with loved ones any time you need a wholesome, delicious snack. We can't wait for loyal Diana's fans and new consumers alike to get their hands on the newest flavors and let us know what they think, as we head back to the kitchen for even more innovation later this year."

Recent data shows today's consumers are venturing outside the traditional packaged snack aisles, seeking elevated, nutrient-dense goodies in convenient formats, with frozen snack consumption projected to reach new heights to the tune of $140.8 billion by 20301. Specifically, frozen chocolate-covered fruit is the fastest-growing category in frozen novelty (89.4% vs YA)2.

The pairing of "Snack and Banana" was a top trend by an increase in search volume of +16.7% YOY, according to Spate's 2024 Snack Trends Report, which analyzes billions of online search signals and social media videos. Driven by heightened consumer interest in banana-based snacks and increased traffic in the frozen aisle, Diana's Banana Bites have experienced double-digit growth in the last two years.

Find Diana's new Banana Bites now at 1,100 retail stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Ahold, Kehe, UNFI, and Big Y, with additional retailers to come. Each multi-serve 8oz package has an SRP of $5.49.

As Diana's continues expanding its bites line, the brand will release Organic Milk and Dark Chocolate Banana Bites exclusively at Whole Foods Market this spring.

Diana's chocolate-covered banana products can be found in the frozen novelties section of the freezer aisle at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Meijer, Target, and more.

About Diana's™

Wholesome, nostalgic frozen fruit treats for the whole family — found in the freezer aisle.

Diana's™ was born at the 1984 Taste of Chicago Festival and has been crafting premium chocolate-covered frozen bananas ever since. A pioneer in sustainable snacking, Diana's sources its bananas from Ecuador, minimizing food waste by upcycling small or slightly irregular bananas and giving them new life with a luxe coating of high-quality chocolate.

Diana's are available in more than 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Meijer, Target, and more. Find Diana's Banana Halves in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cup, and Banana Bites in Milk and Dark Chocolate, as well as the new White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch.

