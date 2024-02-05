Crunch Lakewood Ranch Reveals Grand Reopening Following $2.5 Million Renovation

"We are extremely excited about bringing more fun, fitness, and state-of-the-art equipment to the residents and businesses surrounding our Lakewood Ranch location," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO, Tony Scrimale. Post this

"We are extremely excited about bringing more fun, fitness, and state-of-the-art equipment to the residents and businesses surrounding our Lakewood Ranch location," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO, Tony Scrimale. "Crunch will continue to offer top-notch equipment, world-class group fitness classes, and premier personal training at an unbeatable value."

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness sector. The CR Fitness Holdings team currently operates 62 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas with plans to have 100 gyms open by 2026.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the Grand Reopening celebration and experience the upgraded facilities at Crunch Lakewood Ranch. We look forward to welcoming you on February 10th for a fitness, fun, and community-filled day.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

