Crunchfish and LISNR Partner to Enable Offline Payments

CINCINNATI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crunchfish, a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations, has inked a partnership with LISNR, the global leader in proximity verification using data-over-sound, to offer a turnkey proximity-based payment solution for merchants and banks.

By integrating LISNR's Radius Software Development Kit (SDK) and Crunchfish's Digital Cash offering, mobile wallets are now provided with a payment offering for retail, gas station and transit users which is frictionless, always available, and easy to implement. With digital payments in the Asia Pacific region expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.91% until 2027 , the region was in need of an offline payment solution.

The solution from Crunchfish and LISNR offers 100% offline availability to seamlessly recognize consumers at point of entry, delivers loyalty offers, and provides a secure checkout experience, all through a mobile wallet. Lack of internet connectivity is no longer problematic in rural areas; at crowded sporting arenas, concerts and festivals; or in airplanes, trains, and ferries. Mobile wallet providers can now offer consumers and merchants an end-to-end solution without disrupting payment services.

"LISNR is a valuable Digital Cash partner with respected, secured, and trusted solutions that will help to facilitate Digital Cash on a wide variety of use cases. Regardless of region, every consumer device has access to a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling a secure seamless interaction between a payer and payee in proximity. With the growing demand for offline and CBDC payments evolving across the globe, the Crunchfish and LISNR partnership will position both sides to evolve, expand, and grow together." - Patrik Lindeberg, CEO, Crunchfish Digital Cash AB

"We are thrilled to partner with Crunchfish, enabling person present payments in an ever changing ecosystem. The Crunchfish team communicated to us that with LISNR's evolving ability to outperform current modalities such as QR Code and NFC, our capabilities provide a valuable identification and authentication experience for consumers and merchants alike. As speakers and microphone provide the lowest transactional cost, enabling a safe, secure, and frictionless experience continues to expand financial inclusion and accessibility." - Eric Allen, CEO, LISNR

About Crunchfish

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR and automotive industry. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in MalmV, Sweden and with a subsidiary in India.

About LISNR

LISNR's proximity solutions ensure secure, seamless and contactless data transfer. Powered by a ubiquitous device & OS platform, LISNR's non-captive near-field association provides proof-present authentication enabled through proximity tokens. From entry validation to payments and fulfillment, LISNR empowers merchant micro-moments across the customer journey. Headquartered in Cincinnati, LISNR is currently deployed in 8 countries via multiple global partners. LISNR powers transactions and connects the online to offline customer journey globally with the most advanced near Ultrasonic Data Platform. Founded in 2012, LISNR's major investors include Visa, Intel, Jump Capital, Mercury Fund, R/GA, and Synchrony Financial. To learn more about the LISNR technology visit: http://www.lisnr.com or email [email protected].

