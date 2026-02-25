CrunchLabs and Rivian Announce Exclusive Partnership

"Mark has a rare ability to make advanced engineering feel intuitive and exciting," said Scaringe. "As we prepare to introduce new vehicles like R2 we want to peel back the curtain on technology that makes these experiences possible." Post this

The initiative will roll out in phases throughout the year, beginning with a featured session between Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe and Mark Rober at SXSW on Friday, March 13 in Austin. The official SXSW event is part of Rivian's activation during the festival and will be hosted at the company's Electric Roadhouse (208 S. Congress Ave). The session will feature one of Rober's signature live scientific demonstrations before transitioning into an on-stage conversation between Rober and Scaringe. Additional details about the SXSW event will be announced on Thursday, February 26.

A partnership between CrunchLabs and Rivian was a natural fit. For CrunchLabs, the collaboration reflects a broader commitment to working with best-in-class brands that are investing meaningfully in engineering and innovation. For Rivian, it's a chance to demystify EV technology and spark curiosity in the next generation of problem-solvers. Rivian will serve as Rober's exclusive automotive partner, underscoring the depth of the relationship and the shared belief that advanced technology should be understandable, tangible and inspiring to a broad audience.

"Rivian is building technology that deserves to be understood," said Rober. "When companies make major investments in engineering, especially in areas like autonomy and safety, the real opportunity is helping people see how that innovation improves their everyday lives. That's the kind of meaningful partnership we look for."

"Mark has a rare ability to make advanced engineering feel intuitive and exciting," said Scaringe. "As we prepare to introduce new vehicles like R2 we want to peel back the curtain on technology that makes these experiences possible. Our work with him and CrunchLabs is about more than just showing off cool tech: it's also about demonstrating the incredible innovation and creativity that goes into Rivian products, while inspiring the next generation of engineering and automotive leaders."

Rivian and CrunchLabs share a belief that engineering can solve real-world challenges and inspire the next generation of problem solvers. Both companies are committed to innovation, as well as making science and technology feel approachable. Across digital platforms, the partnership will include multiple creator-produced videos as well as channel takeovers and short form content, all published across Rober's social channels. Collectively, Rober reaches more than 500 million viewers monthly across YouTube, Netflix and Samsung TV Plus, with 73 million subscribers on YouTube alone. His content spans viral engineering experiments, a Top 10 global kids show on Netflix and a dedicated FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus all available internationally.

Following SXSW, the partnership will expand into additional live activations this summer, including a nationwide family-focused initiative across Rivian's retail spaces . The collaboration will also explore opportunities spanning media, physical products and live experiences over the course of the year.

Additional details about upcoming content releases and live events will be shared in the coming months.

About CrunchLabs

CrunchLabs is a science and engineering company founded by Mark Rober to inspire kids and learners of all ages to Think Like An Engineer™. Through monthly STEM toys, viral YouTube videos, curriculum content, and now an expanding lineup of media projects, CrunchLabs is creating the most exciting and impactful STEM brand in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.crunchlabs.com/

About Mark Rober

Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer turned YouTube creator with over 73 million subscribers and 8 billion views, is known for his epic science experiment videos, such as Glitter Bomb pranks, Elephant Toothpaste series, and squirrel obstacle courses. Mark founded CrunchLabs in 2022 to spark a love of science and engineering in the next generation of big problem solvers.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com.

