CrunchLabs Build Box and Hack Pack Named Good Housekeeping 2025 Toy Award Winners

Hack Pack blends robotics and coding in a bi-monthly subscription, designed for teens 14+ and adults. Each kit includes everything needed to build a working robot, such as a password-protected candy vault or a motion-sensing IR turret, paired with access to a web-based coding console and AI assistant for hacking and customization. By merging mechanical engineering with real-world programming, Hack Pack turns advanced concepts into approachable, replayable projects that invite users to extend and personalize their builds. Step-by-step videos and a user-friendly coding interface make the experience accessible to beginners, while advanced challenges keep more experienced builders engaged.

"Being named in the Good Housekeeping 2025 Toy Awards for both of our subscription lines is an exciting win that reinforces we're on the right track," said Jim Lee, President of CrunchLabs. "STEM toys like Build Box and Hack Pack deliver an experience that can compete with, and surpass, traditional toys in excitement and impact."

CrunchLabs continues to build a reputation for transforming complex STEM principles into play that excites and empowers. With millions of kids and families already engaging through monthly kits and online content, the Good Housekeeping Toy Award recognition adds to a track record of honors that affirm CrunchLabs' role in inspiring the next generation to think like engineers.

CrunchLabs is a science and engineering company founded by Mark Rober to inspire kids and learners of all ages to think like engineers. Through monthly STEM toys, viral YouTube videos, curriculum content, and now an expanding lineup of media projects, CrunchLabs is creating the most exciting and impactful STEM brand in the world.

