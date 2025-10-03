CrunchLabs Build Box Wins The PARENTS 2025 Best Toys Award

"We're making STEM fun and we're fundamentally changing how an entire generation will think about learning, innovation, and fun," said Mark Rober, CrunchLabs founder and CEO. Post this

CrunchLabs Build Box is a monthly STEM subscription created to spark curiosity and innovation in kids 8-12+ years. Each kit includes all necessary tools and materials, illustrated step-by-step instructions and an exclusive companion video from Mark Rober, transforming complex science into exciting, story-driven projects. The result? Kids don't just learn STEM – they live it, building confidence and problem-solving skills that last a lifetime.

"When PARENTS recognizes a STEM subscription box along with traditional toys, it validates that education and entertainment do not need to be opposites, done well they are a perfect partnership," said Mark Rober, founder and CEO. "We're making STEM fun and we're fundamentally changing how an entire generation will think about learning, innovation, and fun"

The award comes at a pivotal moment for STEM education, as parents increasingly seek toys that deliver lasting value beyond momentary entertainment. CrunchLabs' recognition by PARENTS underscores a broader industry evolution toward products that inspire critical thinking, creativity, and real-world skills. This Parents Best Toys Awards recognition positions CrunchLabs at the forefront of an educational revolution, proving that the future of play lies in experiences that inspire, challenge, and empower young minds to become tomorrow's innovators.

