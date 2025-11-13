CrunchLabs Hack Pack Named 2026 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award Finalist

"This TOTY recognition validates our mission to make STEM learning engaging and fun, and we're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what play and education can look like," says Jim Lee, President of CrunchLabs. Post this

Hack Pack blends robotics, coding, and mechanical engineering in a bi-monthly subscription designed for teens and adults. Each box includes everything needed to build real working machines—from a remote-controlled turret to an autonomous balancing robot—each engineered to be hacked, customized, and reimagined. Every build pairs with a web-based coding console and AI assistant, empowering users to experiment, iterate, and bring their ideas to life. By merging hands-on engineering with approachable coding challenges and a lively online community of hackers, Hack Pack transforms complex concepts into immersive, skill-building experiences that ignite curiosity and creativity. Step-by-step videos and a user-friendly interface make it accessible for beginners, while open-ended challenges keep advanced builders engaged and inspired.

"STEM education shouldn't be just understood, it should be experienced," says Jim Lee, President of CrunchLabs. "Hack Pack was designed to close the gap between learning and doing, giving builders of all levels the tools to experiment, iterate, and build confidence. This TOTY recognition validates our mission to make STEM learning engaging and fun, and we're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what play and education can look like."

This recognition as a TOTY Award finalist reinforces CrunchLabs' commitment to transforming STEM education through play, inspiring a new generation to discover the joy of building and problem-solving, and to explore new ideas with curiosity and persistence.

The category winners, determined by votes from consumers, Toy Association members, retailers, and media, will be announced at the TOTY Awards on February 13, 2026 in New York City. Consumers are invited to visit ToyAwards.org to see the complete list of product category finalists and vote for their favorites to help determine the category winners through January 7, 2026.

About CrunchLabs

CrunchLabs is a science and engineering company founded by Mark Rober to inspire kids and learners of all ages to think like engineers. Through monthly STEM toys, viral YouTube videos, curriculum content, and now an expanding lineup of media projects, CrunchLabs is creating the most exciting and impactful STEM brand in the world.

For more on CrunchLabs, please visit: www.crunchlabs.com

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, CrunchLabs, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://www.crunchlabs.com

SOURCE CrunchLabs