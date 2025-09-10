CrunchLabs Promotes Toy Industry Veteran Rachele Harmuth to Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Expansion Into Retail and Education

"Rachele has this rare combo of deep toy-industry expertise and unstoppable passion. That's exactly the kind of rocket fuel we need as CrunchLabs enters toys and retail," said Mark Rober, CrunchLabs founder and YouTube creator. Post this

"Rachele has this rare combo of deep toy-industry expertise and unstoppable passion. That's exactly the kind of rocket fuel we need as CrunchLabs enters toys and retail," said Mark Rober, CrunchLabs founder and YouTube creator. "With her vision we're on the launchpad to explode into this next chapter."

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for CrunchLabs," said Harmuth. "Our mission is to build a new generation of STEM toys that combine innovation, excitement, and hands-on learning. By harnessing Mark Rober's unique science-driven storytelling, we're creating experiences that don't just entertain, they inspire kids everywhere to see themselves as builders, problem-solvers, and future innovators."

Founded in 2022, CrunchLabs quickly built a passionate community through its subscription kits and YouTube-powered storytelling. With Harmuth's leadership, the company is poised to expand its online offerings as well as extend its reach to global retailers, blending education and entertainment in a way that redefines STEM play.

"We are on a mission to reach as many brains as possible, by pairing entertaining storytelling with original products. Rachele is uniquely positioned to lead our team of engineers, makers, and artists that design the toys of the future to spark curiosity and teach memorable lessons," said Jim Lee, President of CrunchLabs.

In addition to her new position with CrunchLabs, Harmuth also serves as Board President of MESH Helps, a nonprofit dedicated to building resilience in kids through play. Harmuth's dedication to innovation and educational play aligns with CrunchLabs' unique position at the intersection of education and entertainment.

About CrunchLabs

CrunchLabs is a science and engineering company founded by Mark Rober to inspire kids and learners of all ages to think like engineers. Through monthly STEM toys, viral YouTube videos, curriculum content, and now an expanding lineup of media projects, CrunchLabs is creating the most exciting and impactful STEM brand in the world.

Media Contact

