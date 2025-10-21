CrunchLabs.org Foundation Launches With $7.2M Grant to Transform Science Class Through YouTube-Style Videos and Hands-On Discovery

"Science should be hands-on and fun," said Rober, founder of CrunchLabs. "The Foundation will allow us to make sure every kid gets the thrill of discovering how the natural world works. That's the greatest superpower I can think of." Post this

The ambitious effort is backed by a $7.2-million grant to create the CrunchLabs.org Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revolutioning science education in a way that promotes critical thinking and inspires lasting curiosity and confidence in STEM.

"Science should be hands-on and fun," said Rober, founder of CrunchLabs. "The Foundation will allow us to make sure every kid gets the thrill of discovering how the natural world works. That's the greatest superpower I can think of."

The Class CrunchLabs curriculum will cover topics ranging from energy to ecosystems to the solar system and beyond, with all units designed to align with Next Generation Science Standards and other state science standards. The educational videos that form the backbone of each unit feature Rober alongside "Science Bob" Pflugfelder, celebrity guests, and student co-hosts.

In recognition of the challenges teachers and schools face in accessing high-quality instructional materials, and amid national concern over stagnant student performance in STEM, the CrunchLabs.org Foundation is committed to making next-gen science education both engaging and free for all schools across the country.

Class CrunchLabs will release new units on a rolling basis beginning this month. Each unit includes comprehensive teacher guides, videos, classroom activities, and student materials designed in a way that turns science from something students study into something they do.

"The CrunchLabs.org Foundation is here to make science exciting and accessible for every student," said Executive Director Tara Graham, a former educator and seasoned edtech leader with experience at Barnes & Noble Education, Course Hero, and Udemy. "Class CrunchLabs gives teachers the tools and students the experiences to make that possible, regardless of background or budget."

The program is powered by collaboration between experts and educators. Each unit undergoes review by the National Science Teaching Association to ensure alignment and rigor, while a community of "Class Catalysts" – thousands of teachers who co-design and pilot lessons – helps shape the curriculum from the classroom up. This unique blend of grassroots creativity and expert review positions the program for rapid adoption in schools nationwide.

The program's first unit, Mission Maglev, debuted this month. The unit explores the magnetic and electric forces that power some of the most sophisticated marvels of modern technology, from levitating trains to MRI machines. It invites students to act as scientists and designers as they test theories, build models, and witness physics in action. And as Mark Rober fans will expect, the watermelon finale proves one thing: Science always wins.

