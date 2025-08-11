Crush Summer with Good Fucking Brands: Award-Winning Wines, Party-Starting Spirits, Free Shipping, and Swag for the Bold

What sets GFB apart isn't just what's in the bottle—it's the community that's grown around it. We make wine and spirits for people who want to drink better, laugh harder, and never blend in. It's about bold flavors and unforgettable moments. Post this

Make It a GFB Summer: Bold Flavors, Big Rewards, and the Hottest Promo in the Game

From now through August 31st, drinkers everywhere can unlock free shipping on any six-bottle order by using code 6SHIPFREE at checkout at drinkgfb.com. And for those who believe accessories should be just as bold as the pour—every purchase of Good Fucking Wine – Cabernet Sauvignon comes with a free "Fuck Yeah" wine topper, the bottle bling guaranteed to get a reaction.

Summer's Must-Have Lineup

Good Fucking Wine – Italian Sweet Red: Highly rated and packed with personality, this Italian Sweet Red brings ripe, juicy fruit and a velvety finish that keeps the conversation flowing. Every pour is lush, vibrant, and guaranteed to get the table talking.

Good Fucking Rosé: Sun-soaked, juicy, and unapologetically pink. It's made for pool days, beach hangs, and that friend who never says no to another round.

Good Fucking Pinot Grigio: Crisp, clean, and bright—an all-day sipper that works for brunch or midnight toasts.

Good Fucking Vodka: Ultra-smooth and versatile, perfect for sipping neat, mixing cocktails, or taking shots with your favorite crew.

The GFB Experience: More Than Just a Drink

What sets GFB apart isn't just what's in the bottle—it's the community that's grown around it. "We make wine and spirits for people who want to drink better, laugh harder, and never blend in," says Scott Maybaum, Founder of Good Fucking Brands. "We're about bold flavors, but we're also about the moments and memories that come with every pour."

Drink, Share, Win: Monthly Merch Giveaway

Good Fucking Brands fans are some of the most creative, outrageous, and loyal in the business. To celebrate, every month GFB gives away exclusive merch to two lucky customers chosen at random from those who share their GFB experience on Instagram or TikTok and tag @GFBrands. Whether it's an epic unboxing, a wild party pic, or a bold wine review, all you need to do is post and tag. The more creative, the better your odds to score some free, official GFB swag.

Why Everyone's Talking About GFB

No more snoozy wine jargon. No more gatekeeping. Just top-quality wines and spirits with a voice as bold as their flavor—backed by real people and real recognition (just ask Wine Enthusiast). GFB turns every gathering into a headline and every bottle into a party starter.

Ready to Make Summer Legendary?

Don't wait. For a limited time, fill your cart with six bottles (mix and match or go all in on your favorite), enter code 6SHIPFREE, and GFB will handle the shipping. Order Good Fucking Wine – Cabernet Sauvignon and your package comes with a free "Fuck Yeah" wine topper, just for turning the ordinary into the unforgettable.

Raise your glass. Start the conversation. And make this summer a good fucking one.

About Good Fucking Brands

Good Fucking Brands is the wine and spirits brand that refuses to play it safe. With award-winning taste, boundary-pushing branding, and a vibrant fan base, Good Fucking Brands is built for those who want to drink well, laugh loudly, and always keep it real.

Media Contact

Jaime Laviena, The Growth Monsters, 1 2017594131, [email protected], https://www.thegrowthmonsters.com

SOURCE The Growth Monsters