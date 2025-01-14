Crust Pizza Co. Named Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

The Texas-based pizza chain debuted on Entrepreneur's annual list this year at No. 468, recognized for its growth, financial strength and brand power.

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crust Pizza Co., the Texas-based dine-in pizza restaurant brand, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Crust Pizza Co. as No. 468 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Founded in January 2011 by lifelong friends Clint Price and Mark Rasberry, Crust Pizza Co. has distinguished itself in the competitive pizza market with fresh dough made daily, proprietary mozzarella cheese shredded in-house and fresh produce. The franchise's streamlined business model and robust support system have made it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs.

"This year, we have even more coming," said CEO Carl Comeaux. "We're particularly excited about the launch of our proprietary technology ecosystem, including a new point of sale system, mobile app and enhanced loyalty program. These investments in technology, combined with our planned expansion … will enable us to deliver an even better experience for our guests while supporting our dedicated franchise partners in driving continued growth."

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Crust Pizza's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Crust Pizza Co. in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

ABOUT CRUST PIZZA CO.

Crust Pizza Co. is a rapidly growing pizza franchise known for its nostalgic dine-in experience and commitment to quality ingredients. Founded in 2011, Crust Pizza Co. has expanded from a single location in The Woodlands, Texas, to 27 restaurants nationwide. The franchise offers a unique combination of fresh, high-quality pizzas, a modern yet cozy dining atmosphere, and robust franchisee support. For more information, please visit https://crustpizzaco.com/franchising/.

