Cryo-EM: Visualizing Biomolecules with High-Throughput Single Particle Analysis, Webinar Hosted by Xtalks March 6, 2024

Cryo-EM offers many new possibilities as it does not require protein crystallization and allows structural determination of large protein complexes imaged in frozen solution or even in the cellular environment. Post this

To address the challenges presented in the expanding cryo-EM field, JEOL introduced the CRYO ARM 200 and 300 in 2017. These were the first 200kV and 300kV dedicated cryo-transmission electron microscopes by JEOL.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will share insights into single particle analysis (SPA) in cryo-EM, introduce the CRYO ARM 200 and 300, describe the features that make the CRYO ARMs unique, and describe workflows that allow for efficient and high-throughput structural analysis.

Register for this webinar to learn about innovative approaches in cryo-EM, including high-throughput single particle analysis and more.

Join Emmanuel Smith, Senior Application Specialist for Cryo-EM, JEOL USA, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cryo-EM: Visualizing Biomolecules with High-Throughput Single Particle Analysis.

