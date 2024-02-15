Cryo-EM: Visualizing Biomolecules with High-Throughput Single Particle Analysis, Webinar Hosted by Xtalks March 6, 2024

In this free webinar, gain insights into the expanding cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) field. Attendees will learn about tools and workflows for high-throughput cryo-EM analysis. The featured speaker will discuss the features of the JEOL CRYO ARM 200kV and 300kV cryo-TEMs.
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field of cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) exploded in popularity during the "resolution revolution" in the 2010s, leading to the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson "for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution." Cryo-EM techniques such as single particle analysis (SPA) now allow structure determination of biomolecules at resolutions previously only reached by X-ray crystallography. Cryo-EM offers many new possibilities as it does not require protein crystallization and allows structural determination of large protein complexes imaged in frozen solution or even in the cellular environment.
However, there are still challenges in using cryo-EM; e.g., the screening process to differentiate promising samples from poor ones requires efficiency because microscopy time is becoming increasingly scarce with the continuous influx of new users. Structural studies of protein complexes that orchestrate dynamic cellular processes are often limited due to their inherent flexibility and dynamic nature and thus require high-throughput data collection strategies followed by extensive 2D classification schemes. Structure-based drug design using cryo-EM requires high-resolution/high-throughput imaging pipelines to produce density maps that can unambiguously identify a drug-binding pose. And proteins that are too small require methods that improve contrast for particle picking. Consequently, cryo-EM tools and workflows that allow efficient screening, processing and data collection are becoming increasingly vital, especially in attempts to solve important yet challenging structures.
To address the challenges presented in the expanding cryo-EM field, JEOL introduced the CRYO ARM 200 and 300 in 2017. These were the first 200kV and 300kV dedicated cryo-transmission electron microscopes by JEOL.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will share insights into single particle analysis (SPA) in cryo-EM, introduce the CRYO ARM 200 and 300, describe the features that make the CRYO ARMs unique, and describe workflows that allow for efficient and high-throughput structural analysis.
Register for this webinar to learn about innovative approaches in cryo-EM, including high-throughput single particle analysis and more.
Join Emmanuel Smith, Senior Application Specialist for Cryo-EM, JEOL USA, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cryo-EM: Visualizing Biomolecules with High-Throughput Single Particle Analysis.
