Cryopreservation Best Practices for Cell & Gene Therapy Source Material, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The group will explain why and how cellular source materials are cryopreserved, sharing what they've come to embrace as the gold standard of cryo practices, and why experience across cell types and methods matters. Post this

Sharing data collected over decades and recent anecdotal evidence, the group will illustrate the long-term performance and stability of cryopreserved cord blood, bone marrow transplant products and other biomaterials and what it means for the future of cell therapies. The webinar will conclude with a discussion of the Cryopreservation Center of Excellence's mission to collaborate with leaders from academia and industry to educate, innovate and advance the science of cryopreservation in support of advanced therapeutic development.

Join this webinar to learn about cryopreservation, a vital step in the manufacturing of today's cell and gene therapies.

You'll hear from experts of New York Blood Center Enterprise's cell therapy CDMO, Comprehensive Cell Solutions, including founding scientist and National Cord Blood Program (NCBP) Director, Rona Weinberg, PhD; NCBP Assistant Director Emeline Masson-Frenet, PharmD, PhD, and NCBP Director of Distribution, Ayanna Bryan, PhD for the live webinar on Monday, January 22, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cryopreservation Best Practices for Cell & Gene Therapy Source Material.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks