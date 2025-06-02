Cryptocurrency Billionaire Sells His South Florida Penthouse for $28.6 Million

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Weitsman recently sold his two-story penthouse on Florida's Sunny Isles Beach for $28.6 million. One of South Florida's newer ultra-lux buildings, his Jade Signature apartment has soaring 12-foot ceilings, 12,000 square feet of space for living and entertaining, and 7,500 square feet of wraparound balconies with jaw-dropping views. The building features a superb pool and spa complex with resort amenities, but the penthouse's new owner doesn't even need to get in the elevator to chill by the pool. The home's sunset terrace includes an expansive private pool and jacuzzi with Miami Skyline views, and both a steam room and a sauna are found inside.

Lots of glass lets in natural light and offers panoramic vistas from every room. Even the massive walk-in closet of the primary suite has ocean views. The two-level suite has its own gym, a den, a huge resort-style bathroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Five additional bedrooms provide lots of room for family or guests. A classy lounge, a dining room lit by chandeliers, a billiards room, and a generous open floor plan are just a few touches that make the apartment unique. It was sold fully furnished, with carefully selected furnishings and art.

Part of the Miami Metro area, Sunny Isles Beach is located on a barrier island and a long stretch of luxury Miami Beach-to-Fort Lauderdale oceanfront condos. Once known for its family-themed colorful motels with their quirky decor, hoping to catch the eyes of tourists, and especially, their kids, motels such as the Sahara, Waikiki and Castaway with their pirate, desert, and cartoon-character themes and fiberglass camels, pyramids and chariots welcomed families to their Sunny Isles vacations. Almost all the kitchy motels are long gone, replaced by gleaming high-rise condominiums and five-star restaurants.

In addition to being directly on the ocean, Jade Signature is located on Collins Avenue, offering access to upscale shops, restaurants, and art galleries, while everything Miami has to offer is only a few miles down the road. The beautiful beaches attract numerous celebrities, with such luminaries as Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, and LeBron James known to vacation in the area, and soccer star Lionel Messi, the owner of a lavish apartment in the nearby Porsche Design Tower.

The listing was held by Chad Carroll with The Chad Carroll Group at Compass.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ridley, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com