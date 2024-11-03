Cryptohopper Updates Crypto Trading Signal Stats in Marketplace

Cryptohopper, the leading automated trading platform, announces an update to its Marketplace Performance Statistics, improving trading signal provider analytics across 17 major crypto exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Crypto.com.
AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The update focuses on delivering detailed trading signal metrics for various quote currencies, including USDT (Tether), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH). Traders can now make more informed decisions about their automated trading strategies using Cryptohopper's trading bot templates for quick and efficient setup.
Key Features of the trading signals update:
- 30-day historical trading signal data for each quote currency
- Detailed breakdown of trading pair performance
- Comprehensive trading signal count analytics per trading pair
- Support for 17 major crypto exchanges
This update reflects our commitment to transparency in crypto trading, says Ruud Feltkamp, CEO and Co-founder at Cryptohopper. By providing clear insights into trading signal distribution across major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, we're helping our users optimize their trading configurations.
The updated statistics tab benefits both trading signal providers and subscribers by:
- Simplifying base configuration setup
- Providing transparent performance metrics
- Enabling better-informed strategy selection
- Supporting multi-exchange trading opportunities
Cryptohopper's Marketplace hosts a diverse range of trading signal providers who can now track their signal performance across all supported crypto exchanges and quote currencies, from established pairs like BTC/USDT to emerging trading opportunities.
About Cryptohopper
Cryptohopper is the world's most comprehensive automated crypto trading platform. The platform combines ready-to-use trading bot templates, professional trading signals, and access to 17 major crypto exchanges in one powerful ecosystem.
Whether you're a beginner using our trading bot templates or an advanced trader designing custom trading strategies, Cryptohopper provides the tools to automate your crypto trading 24/7. Our marketplace connects thousands of traders worldwide with professional trading signal providers, creating a community-driven trading environment. For more information, visit www.cryptohopper.com
