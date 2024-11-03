Cryptohopper Updates Crypto Trading Signal Stats in Marketplace

This update reflects our commitment to transparency in crypto trading. By providing clear insights into trading signal distribution across major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, we're helping our users optimize their trading configurations. Post this

30-day historical trading signal data for each quote currency

Detailed breakdown of trading pair performance

Comprehensive trading signal count analytics per trading pair

Support for 17 major crypto exchanges

This update reflects our commitment to transparency in crypto trading, says Ruud Feltkamp, CEO and Co-founder at Cryptohopper. By providing clear insights into trading signal distribution across major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Crypto.com, we're helping our users optimize their trading configurations.

The updated statistics tab benefits both trading signal providers and subscribers by:

Simplifying base configuration setup

Providing transparent performance metrics

Enabling better-informed strategy selection

Supporting multi-exchange trading opportunities

Cryptohopper's Marketplace hosts a diverse range of trading signal providers who can now track their signal performance across all supported crypto exchanges and quote currencies, from established pairs like BTC/USDT to emerging trading opportunities.

About Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is the world's most comprehensive automated crypto trading platform. The platform combines ready-to-use trading bot templates, professional trading signals, and access to 17 major crypto exchanges in one powerful ecosystem.

Whether you're a beginner using our trading bot templates or an advanced trader designing custom trading strategies, Cryptohopper provides the tools to automate your crypto trading 24/7. Our marketplace connects thousands of traders worldwide with professional trading signal providers, creating a community-driven trading environment. For more information, visit www.cryptohopper.com

Media Contact

Pete Darby, Cryptohopper BV, 31 0202455855, [email protected], www.cryptohopper.com

SOURCE Cryptohopper BV