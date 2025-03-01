Cryptosoft Inc. Secures Investment To Expand Software Supply Chain Security Service

"Analysis of SBOMs is expanding rapidly as organizations secure their software supply chains to address regulations like the EU Cybersecurity Act" said investor Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V Technology Solutions. "The Cryptosoft team's expertise made this a compelling investment opportunity". Post this

"We are delighted to welcome our new investors. They share our vision, recognize our software supply chain service's growth potential and see Cryptosoft's strategic fit with the market opportunity", said Rob Lamb, President of Cryptosoft Inc. "This investment allows us to accelerate the expansion of our client base, develop partnerships and further innovate our Dependency-Track service".

Cryptosoft's OWASP® Dependency-Track service has become a go-to solution for organizations looking to secure their software supply chain effectively and quickly. The platform integrates seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines and provides real-time alerts and analytics on security vulnerabilities, allowing developers to respond quickly and mitigate risks before they escalate.

The funding comes from a set of US and European technology investors. "We see the adoption and analysis of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) expanding rapidly as organizations look to secure their software supply chains and provide the foundation for addressing regulations like the EU Cybersecurity Act" said new investor Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V Technology Solutions. "The Cryptosoft team's expertise, delivery track record and the growing market demand for their OWASP® Dependency-Track SBOM analysis service made this a compelling investment opportunity for us".

About Cryptosoft Inc.

Cryptosoft Inc. is a provider of software supply chain security managed and consulting services. Their flagship OWASP® Dependency-Track service helps organizations monitor and mitigate the risks posed by open-source and AI-generated code dependencies, ensuring that applications remain secure and compliant. All services include a free to use entry level service, and all subscription plans include a free one month, no obligation, trial. With a focus on innovation and security, Cryptosoft is committed to empowering developers and enterprises with the tools they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

