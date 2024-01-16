Crystal Art Gallery Announces Licensing Agreement With Opry Entertainment Group

"We are very excited to be working with Opry Entertainment," said Randy Greenberg, CEO and founder of Crystal Art Gallery. "Last year, I was on vacation in Nashville and had the opportunity to visit the Grand Ole Opry and fell in love with the brand." Post this

Established in 1989, Crystal Art Gallery has provided U.S. retailers with full-service product development, from creative design to top-of-the-line manufacturing and warehouse distribution, for such major partners as Walmart, At Home, Kirklands, Hobby Lobby, TJX, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Big Lots.

Executive VP of Crystal Art Gallery Michael Malm commented, "When Randy asked me to create a partnership with Opry Entertainment, I immediately shared his vision. Country music is the fastest-growing music segment, and Opry Entertainment and its brands represent the genre at its finest. We will be developing a full line of wall decor, including framed art, canvas art, metal signs, and a variety of novelty signs from our Sign of the Times division. We expect the first product to be released in Q1 of 2024."

ABOUT CRYSTAL ART GALLERY:

Crystal Art Gallery, founded in 1989, began producing framed art in a Brooklyn, New York Factory, eventually expanding into mirrors, photo frames and other home decor collections. Today, Crystal Art designs, sources, displays, warehouses and distributes products at its 250,000-square-foot Los Angeles facility and 75,000-square-foot Mexico factory. Having showrooms in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Hong Kong and an office in Yiwu, China, gives us the flexibility to display products across the country and the globe.

ABOUT OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues. This includes the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand and the Wildhorse Saloon which will be reimagined as a Luke Combs-inspired entertainment experience coming 2024. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, digital content and its WSM Radio and Circle Country platforms, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they'll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP).

