Crystal Lake Tax & Financial Ranks No. 146 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for National Financial Service Firms

"We are honored and humbled to be selected for the Inc. 5000... It is a testament not just to our team, but to our clients that have gone on this journey and believe in our mission to help protect their lifestyles in retirement from volatile markets and unnecessary taxation." – Michael Stewart, CEO Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Crystal Lake Tax & Financial is celebrating its 15th year as an independent fiduciary financial planning firm in Illinois. They serve clients across the country with their financial planning, investment management, proactive tax planning, and estate planning needs all under one roof.

