Crystal McKenna Green Takes Helm at Raleigh-Based Design Firm

"I am incredibly excited to lead this company and add it to the growing list of successful women-owned small businesses in our state," said Crystal. "The Infinitely Big team remains dedicated to delivering the highest level of service to our clients and will continue to push the boundaries of presentation design."

Combined with a degree from Florida Atlantic University, ownership of several businesses, and 20 years of design and editing expertise, Crystal is well-versed in leading design teams to deliver outstanding client satisfaction.

According to 2022 statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, 44.3% of small businesses in North Carolina are women-owned, ranking 16th in the country.

About Infinitely Big

Infinitely Big is a Raleigh-based, women-owned presentation design services company which specializes in creating impactful visual presentations that tell compelling stories. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and client satisfaction, Infinitely Big delivers top-tier presentation solutions for businesses of all sizes. Visit www.infinitelybig.com for more information.

