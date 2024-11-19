Crystal Onyx Unveils Game-Changing Intelligent Data Management Solutions for Complex Enterprise Environments

We have proven solutions successfully running in some of the most challenging data environments in the world where we are successfully managing billions of files and up to 1000+ of petabytes of data across all types of storage technologies at a single site. Post this

The Crystal Onyx platform provides total visibility of data utilization across disparate data environments and data silos simplifying management, enabling automation and increasing efficiency. Key features include intelligent data classification, seamless cross-platform accessibility, data governance, data provenance, version management, and robust security protocols tailored to enhance current cyber security requirements. By addressing critical issues such as data silos, security vulnerabilities, and escalating cloud costs, Crystal Onyx enables companies to achieve real-time data insights without sacrificing security or operational integrity.

A Clear Vision for Enterprise Data

Crystal Onyx believes that data should work for businesses, not the other way around. With advanced automation capabilities, enterprises can now eliminate redundancies, streamline operations and easily create their unique data value chains to empower decision-making. The power of Crystal Onyx extends this ability from closed legacy systems and data silos to modern cloud solutions. Crystal Onyx seamlessly integrates and enhances the entire data ecosystem, delivering actionable insights and creating value with precision and clarity.

As Cahill further explains, "The power of Crystal Onyx is it enables accessibility. Our customers can use all of their existing tools and infrastructure to easily enhance the flow of data to now include legacy closed data storage silos through to modern storage environments, distributed locations and cloud environments. At Crystal Onyx, we're committed to giving our clients not just tools, but to provide strategic advantages. Our solutions deliver a solution that enhances their current environment, significantly reduces operational costs and savings for new initiatives in cloud migration, hybrid, multi-cloud and AI initiatives. With Crystal Onyx businesses can confidently make decisions to manage their data, storage and operational landscape to drive real success and growth."

About Crystal Onyx

Founded by Tony Cahill, Crystal Onyx is in use by industry leaders in Aerospace, University Research Centers, Government, Media & Entertainment, High Performance Computing, Medical, and Manufacturing. With an emphasis on clarity, protection, and ease of access, Crystal Onyx is transforming how enterprises approach data management.

