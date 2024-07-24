CS Analytical Completes Facility Upgrades in Preparation for Expanded Service Offering

As we continue to expand to meet client needs for container and package testing, it was critical for us to be proactive and ensure our facility's infrastructure could meet the demands we will place upon it now and in the future

CLIFTON, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is excited to announce that it has completed a number of facility upgrades in preparation for new and expanded service offerings expected to come online over the second half of 2024. The key aspects of this reorganization plan included the installation of a second electric source to add an additional 400 amperages of service into the laboratory and the reorganization of existing space to improve workflow and operational efficiency. Namely a new dedicated sample intake and sample storage / quarantine room has been set-up.