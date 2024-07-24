CS Analytical Completes Facility Upgrades in Preparation for Expanded Service Offering

As we continue to expand to meet client needs for container and package testing, it was critical for us to be proactive and ensure our facility's infrastructure could meet the demands we will place upon it now and in the future
CLIFTON, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is excited to announce that it has completed a number of facility upgrades in preparation for new and expanded service offerings expected to come online over the second half of 2024. The key aspects of this reorganization plan included the installation of a second electric source to add an additional 400 amperages of service into the laboratory and the reorganization of existing space to improve workflow and operational efficiency. Namely a new dedicated sample intake and sample storage / quarantine room has been set-up.
"As we continue to expand to meet client needs for container and package testing, it was critical for us to be proactive and ensure our facility's infrastructure could meet the demands we will place upon it now and in the future," commented Chief Executive Officer Brian Mulhall. "This current facility improvement program alongside the reorganization of some existing space enables us to achieve this objective. Our goal is to always be one step ahead of the marketplace so that we are always prepared to assist our clients with the relevant services they need to meet regulatory requirements."
As expected and required for a cGMP, FDA inspected and regulated laboratory, all of the current changes and improvements were documented as part of a formal Management of Change quality process. The overall program was a complete team effort that not only included key CS Analytical Team Members, but also relied on a host of outside vendors to include Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), a commercial electrical contractor and a commercial rigging company that specializes in installation and relocation of laboratory equipment.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
