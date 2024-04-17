CS Analytical Continues Capital Investment -Announces Installation of Large-Scale Temperature and Humidity Test Chambers

Temperature and relative humidity profile testing is a fundamental way to qualify the thermal performance of a medical product shipment system. We can help clients ensure, improve and optimize their package system thermal performance in a controlled manner that is more expeditious and cost-effective Post this

Key features of the new Cincinnati Sub-Zero Large 96 cubic foot capacity chambers include:

Temperature Range of -45°C to +190°C (-49°F to 375°F)

Relative Humidity Range of 5% to 98% RH

Ability to profile up to 99 test steps and 1000 cycles.

Ability to ramp both temperature and relative humidity based upon °C/min.

100% Remote Monitoring of all test functions with enhanced alarm capability.

Digital based control and management using Part 11 compliant software inclusive of a secure audit trail.

Real time graphical display with X / Y axis variability to enable test report customization for unique test profiles.

These new chambers will provide a number of enhanced service offerings to CS Analytical clients especially as it relates to ASTM 4169 and ISTA Package testing. With many of the new medical products requiring unique environmental storage configurations, the laboratory will now have the capability to offering a wide range of temperature and humidity profile services to ensure product shipments maintain their prescribed conditions during transport.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

