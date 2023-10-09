CS Analytical Expands the Quality Team with Recent Hire

It is imperative that we remain diligent in all aspects of quality management to ensure that client's regulatory requirements are being met in a timely and effective manner. Having the right team in place is imperative to this objective. Tweet this

Jessica, a graduate of Montclair State University with a degree in Chemistry, will work under the supervision of the CS Analytical Quality Director and will be responsible for data review and quality system functions as they pertain to the contract testing projects performed on behalf of clients. She will work closely with all laboratory personnel on a daily basis and will be instrumental in helping ensure overall company regulatory compliance.

CS Analytical has continued to experience substantial growth in all aspects of its operations over the past few years. As such, the management team has continued to implement programs and processes that ensure the growth and expansion program will always work to exceed client expectations. Bringing on new team members that are committed to working in a client focused, quality driven manner are critical components to successful growth. The entire CS Analytical team is committed to working with all clients to ensure that the regulatory requirements for their container and package systems continue to meet the strict requirements set forth and expected by the FDA.

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

