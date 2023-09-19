CS Analytical Expands USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing Programs for IV Bag Systems

The challenges that IV bags present specific to CCI Testing are well documented. The varying size of these systems, the multiple port configurations, the fill volume variability, and the polymeric materials of construction all play a role in limiting effectiveness of typical test methods Tweet this

Flexible IV bag systems have been in use for many decades. However, with recent regulatory expectations that require a more extensive approach to verifying container closure integrity, highlighted by USP 1207, the ability to effectively test these systems present many unique challenges. The size and fill volume, as well as the placement and quantity of ports, can drastically impact the overall integrity of the package system. While in some cases, technologies documented in USP 1207, such as vacuum decay may still be viable, in cases where these limiting factors play a critical role in method selection, the CS Analytical Team has developed methodologies that can be customized to your specific IV Bag configuration that still offer the ability to use positive controls and validate to specific micron level leak rates. Additionally, CS Analytical remains committed to exploring new technologies and applications in support of container closure integrity testing flexible IV bag systems.

