CS Analytical Hosting Educational Webinar on ISTA and ASTM D4169 Distribution Testing

Ensuring the functional and integral properties of medical product shipments has become a key component for the regulatory review process. The webinar will provide the background and framework for the development and execution of distribution test programs that ensure regulatory compliance Post this

Evaluating the impact of distribution, or transport, on finished goods is not a new concept, as almost everybody can relate to receiving a package only to open it and find the contents damaged. However, evaluating the effects of impacts, compression, vibration, temperature, and high altitude on pharmaceutical and medical device products is something that has only become an expectation from regulatory bodies in recent decades. In addition to straightforward physical damage, these types of products can have unique risks to formulation, product stability, and safety introduced from the distribution process. This CS Analytical hosted webinar will review the general need for distribution testing, unique risks to life science products, current regulatory guidelines and expectations, and industry best practices. International standards by which life science product distribution can be simulated in a laboratory setting will be reviewed (ASTM and ISTA), along with new and pending trends in the unique space of product-package testing using real-world examples. Key learning objectives that will be covered include:

The need for distribution simulation testing for Pharma and Med Device Products

US and EU regulatory guidelines and expectations around distribution testing

Relevant international standards for simulating distribution (ISTA & ASTM)

Future-looking trends and best practices surrounding distribution for a range of product types, including Proteinaceous products and Cell and gene therapies

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing. Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing, vacuum decay, high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

