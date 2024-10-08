CS Analytical Issues Guidance on Pending USP 661.1 and USP 661.2 Implementation Date

By taking the time to issue this reminder of the new requirements and the fast-approaching implementation date, we are hopeful that the marketplace will see the value in addressing this issue now as a way to prevent future delays and increasing costs Post this

The numerous changes to USP 661.1 contain more rigorous standards regarding how raw materials are tested and verified as safe to use for health-related product packaging for both topical/oral dose package systems and higher risk injectables, inhalable and suppository type package systems. The requirements focus on direct contact, non-direct contact, and noninteractive materials, and align with a large variety of polymer types. USP 661.1 testing confirms the characteristics of these polymers in four key areas to include Identity of material, biological reactivity with other substances, general physicochemical properties and composition. It should be noted that performing tests under USP 661.1 is not a prerequisite for conducting USP 661.2 tests, however it can provide insights into how materials may fare in the required compliance testing.

USP 661.2 relates to a plastic packaging system as a whole and includes all components that make up that system. For example, the container, the closure, the dropper, the snap cap, etc. Collectively, USP 661.1 and 661.2 provide a comprehensive data package that will facilitate an appropriate evaluation for the correct selection of materials and protect patients more than would be possible with the current 661 test methods.

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing.

