CSE Crosscom USA Acquires SEI Wireless Solutions, Expanding National Rental Scale and Florida Footprint

CSE Crosscom USA has acquired SEI Wireless Solutions, a Plantation, Florida-based provider of two-way radio sales, service, and nationwide rentals. The acquisition expands CSE Crosscom's rental platform, extends its reach across the entire state of Florida, and marks the company's fourth North American acquisition.

ELMHURST, Ill, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSE Crosscom USA, Inc. ("CSE Crosscom"), a leader in mission- and operational-critical communications and security solutions, today announced the acquisition of SEI Wireless Solutions, LLC ("SEI Wireless"), a leading provider of two-way radio sales, service, and nationwide rentals headquartered in Plantation, Florida. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens CSE Crosscom's two-way radio rental platform, deepens its presence across the state of Florida, and advances its mission to deliver reliable communications solutions to customers from coast to coast and around the world for our global customers.

Michael O'Connor, CEO of CSE Crosscom USA Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome SEI Wireless Solutions to the CSE Crosscom family. Steve Regli and his team have built something exceptional — a nationwide rental operation with deep roots in South Florida and a proven track record of delivering reliable communications for events, operations, and emergencies of every scale. By combining SEI's rental expertise and South Florida presence with our Radio One team in Orlando, we now have the scale to serve customers across the entire state of Florida and to continue growing our national rental footprint. This is exactly the kind of strategic addition that accelerates our mission."

Founded in 2009, SEI Wireless Solutions brings more than 15 years of experience delivering two-way radio communications solutions to customers across South Florida and the entire nation. The company is a Motorola Solutions Platinum Channel Partner and is authorized to provide two-way radio rental solutions to customers and venues of all sizes across the nation. SEI's portfolio spans two-way radio sales, service, and rental, as well as video surveillance, body-worn cameras, weapons-detection systems, and Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs). The company serves customers across hospitality, live events, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation industries, among others.

Steve Regli, Founder and Owner of SEI Wireless Solutions, commented on the partnership:

"Joining CSE Crosscom is the right next step for SEI Wireless. Michael O'Connor and his team have built an impressive national platform, and I am confident that our customers and employees will benefit from the expanded resources, technical expertise, and manufacturer relationships that CSE Crosscom brings. Our rental business has always been a point of pride — and now, combined with Radio One's capabilities in Central Florida, we have an extraordinary opportunity to serve even more customers across the country. I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

This marks CSE Crosscom's fourth North American acquisition, following the successful additions of Radio One (Orlando, FL, 2023), RFC Wireless (Silicon Valley, CA, 2024), and Chicago Communications (Chicago, IL, 2025). The acquisition of SEI Wireless is particularly significant for CSE Crosscom's rental strategy: combined with Radio One's established rental operations, the two companies form a powerful, complementary two-way radio rental operation that serves customers and events of all sizes across the United States, extending CSE Crosscom's presence across the entire state of Florida. The addition of SEI Wireless also further strengthens CSE Crosscom's global rental capabilities. CSE Crosscom in Australia and New Zealand has a long history of delivering short- and long-term rental solutions to support rapid replacements or large-scale deployments for major events, infrastructure projects, and mining operations. CSE Crosscom UK (formerly known as Radiotek), a major UK provider of critical communications systems, has long been a leader in the live events space - specializing in custom-built, road-ready two-way radio kits that keep production crews seamlessly connected from venue to venue for global touring artists and large-scale events. Together, SEI Wireless, Radio One, and CSE Crosscom UK, Australia and New Zealand form a truly global two-way radio rental platform, uniquely positioned to serve customers wherever their operations take them.

As with previous acquisitions, SEI Wireless Solutions will continue to operate under its established brand — now as a CSE Crosscom company — with the same experienced team and continued dedication to exceptional service.

Together, SEI Wireless Solutions and the CSE Crosscom group will leverage their combined capabilities to expand rental scale, deepen customer support, and deliver best-in-class voice, video, and data solutions across the mission- and operational-critical communications landscape.

About SEI Wireless Solutions

SEI Wireless Solutions is a Plantation, Florida-based provider of two-way radio sales, service, and nationwide rentals. Founded in 2009 by Steve Regli, SEI is a Motorola Solutions Platinum Channel Partner with more than 15 years of experience serving commercial and public safety clients across South Florida and the United States. The company specializes in two-way radio communications for events, operations, and emergencies of all sizes, and offers additional capabilities in video surveillance, body-worn cameras, weapons-detection systems, and in-building wireless. SEI is authorized to provide two-way radio rental solutions to customers and venues of all sizes across the nation.

About CSE Crosscom

CSE Crosscom provides end-to-end communications and security solutions for a variety of demanding markets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company designs, deploys, maintains, and manages wireless voice, video, and data systems to enhance safety, improve operational performance, and ensure business continuity. CSE Crosscom partners with leading technology providers, including Motorola Solutions, Avigilon, Avtec, TRBOnet, and SmartPTT, to deliver integrated, interoperable solutions for clients across every sector.

Media Contact:

Lisa MacGillivray

Marketing Director

CSE Crosscom USA Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: (630) 276-8056

www.csecrosscom.net/us

Media Contact

Lisa MacGillivray, CSE Crosscom, 1 6309934238, [email protected], https://csecrosscom.net/us/

SOURCE CSE Crosscom