CSG Government Solutions Assists the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in the Successful Launch of a Modernized Unemployment Insurance System

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, served an important role for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) in the successful launch of the State's new Unemployment Insurance System, NUI. The final release of the modernized solution went live on July 7, following a two-and-a-half-year implementation effort that was delivered on-time and within budget. CSG serves as DETR's Project Management Office (PMO) partner on this project.
The NUI project replaced Nevada's legacy UI tax, benefits, and appeals IT systems with a modernized platform including streamlined employer and claimant portals and an integrated system that provide self-service tools, mobile capability, and improved fraud protection. CSG has provided PMO services since the beginning of this project, including vendor oversight, comprehensive reporting, and management of project scope, schedule, resources, quality, communications, and risks and issues.
"CSG is proud to recognize our clients at DETR on this achievement," says Robin Dufresne, Senior Director of CSG's Program Modernization Practice. "Our team is committed to supporting the State's goals of providing more efficient, accessible, and secure services to the workers and employers of Nevada."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit ww.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
