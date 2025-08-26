CSG Government Solutions Assists the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in the Successful Launch of a Modernized Unemployment Insurance System

CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, served an important role for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) in the successful launch of the State's new Unemployment Insurance System, NUI. The final release of the modernized solution went live on July 7, following a two-and-a-half-year implementation effort that was delivered on-time and within budget. CSG serves as DETR's Project Management Office (PMO) partner on this project.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, served an important role for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) in the successful launch of the State's new Unemployment Insurance System, NUI. The final release of the modernized solution went live on July 7, following a two-and-a-half-year implementation effort that was delivered on-time and within budget. CSG serves as DETR's Project Management Office (PMO) partner on this project.