CSG Government Solutions Awarded a Multiple Award Schedule Contract by the General Services Administration for IT Professional Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been awarded a contract under the U.S. General Services Administration's Multiple Award Schedule (GSA MAS) program (Contract no. 47QTCA23D00A5). The GSA MAS is a government-wide contract vehicle available to federal agencies as well as state, local, and tribal governments through GSA's Cooperative Purchasing Program.
CSG is approved to provide Information Technology Professional Services spanning IT project management, strategy and planning, independent verification and validation, quality assurance, organizational change management, and related IT professional services. The contract provides opportunities for direct contracting or simplified procurement, making GSA MAS a preferred purchasing option for state, local, tribal, and federal agencies.
"CSG is pleased to be selected for the GSA MAS contract," says Tim Lenning, CSG's Senior Practice Director for Program Modernization. "This enables us to expand our presence at the federal level and provides a pre-approved contract vehicle through which we can support our state clients with their IT modernization initiatives."
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
