CSG Government Solutions Awarded a Multiple Award Schedule Contract by the General Services Administration for IT Professional Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been awarded a contract under the U.S. General Services Administration's Multiple Award Schedule (GSA MAS) program (Contract no. 47QTCA23D00A5). The GSA MAS is a government-wide contract vehicle available to federal agencies as well as state, local, and tribal governments through GSA's Cooperative Purchasing Program.