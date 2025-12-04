CSG Government Solutions Awarded Deliverables-Based IT Services Cooperative Contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources

"CSG is pleased to be selected for the DBITS contract," says Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President with CSG. "We look forward to the opportunity to support Texas state agencies and other eligible users through this program." Post this

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About DIR:

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

