CSG Government Solutions Awarded Deliverables-Based IT Services Cooperative Contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer Deliverables-Based IT Services (DBITS) to state and local governments through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program.
CSG's services available through the DBITS contract include IT Assessments, Planning, Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V), Market Research, Procurement Advisory, Contract Implementation Services, and Project and Program Management. In addition to Texas state agencies, eligible users of DBITS and other DIR Cooperative Contracts include local governments, K-12 schools, institutions of higher education, and government entities outside of Texas with executed Interstate Cooperation Contracts. Visit our website to learn more about the DBITS ordering process and how to contract with CSG under contract number DIR-CPO-5894.
"CSG is pleased to be selected for the DBITS contract," says Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President with CSG. "We look forward to the opportunity to support Texas state agencies and other eligible users through this program."
Contact:
Robin Dufresne
Executive Vice President
CSG Government Solutions
180 N. Stetson Ave
Suite 3200
Chicago, IL 60601
312.444.2760
[email protected]
About CSG Government Solutions:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
About DIR:
The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.
Media Contact
Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, [email protected], https://csgdelivers.com/
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions
Share this article