CSG Government Solutions Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Procurement Assistance and Support Services Contract

"CSG is pleased to be selected for the NASPO Procurement Assistance and Support Services contract," says Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President with CSG. "We look forward to continuing our work with state agencies and other eligible entities through this streamlined contracting vehicle." Post this

"CSG is pleased to be selected for the NASPO Procurement Assistance and Support Services contract," says Robin Dufresne, Executive Vice President with CSG. "We look forward to continuing our work with state agencies and other eligible entities through this streamlined contracting vehicle."

Contact:

Robin Dufresne

Executive Vice President

CSG Government Solutions

180 N. Stetson Ave

Suite 3200

Chicago, IL 60601

312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191

[email protected]

About CSG Government Solutions:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm that helps state agencies manage complex projects to modernize the information technology and organizational processes of large government programs. Since 1997, CSG has helped states across the U.S. enhance their capabilities and achieve efficiencies in wide-ranging government enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint:

NASPO is a non–profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the chief procurement official of each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at http://www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State™ Model. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding pricing, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at http://www.naspovaluepoint.org.

Media Contact

Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, [email protected], www.csgdelivers.com

Twitter

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions