CSG Government Solutions' Executive Vice President Robin Dufresne Named Among Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting by The Consulting Report

Ms. Dufresne has nearly 20 years of IT consulting experience. She is a nationally recognized thought leader in healthcare IT and reform initiatives for government public assistance programs. She has collaborated with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the Medicaid Technology Alliance to help guide states toward the implementation of modular systems that lower operational costs and improve outcomes. She also served as the board chair for the Private Sector Technology Group and led collaboration activities between CMS and the State Technology Advisory Group. Dufresne previously served as the Medicaid Operations Director for MaineCare Services and has a Master of Science in Management degree in healthcare administration from New England College.

"Robin has had a significant impact on CSG's growth and culture in her 12 years here," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "She applies her expertise to help our state government clients improve their complex IT systems and better serve their communities. We are all proud of Robin's recognition as one of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting in the country."

ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical program enterprises. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG clients include 48 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

